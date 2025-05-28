IDF launches airstrike against Houthis in Yemen after continued missiles

Defense Minister Israel Katz said on Wednesday that the Israel Defense Forces had launched an airstrike against the Houthis in Yemen.

The attack targeted the Sana'a airport, destroying the last remaining airplane used by the Iranian-backed group, Katz said. Saying this was part of Operation Golden Jewel, he added that Israel was sending "a clear message and a direct continuation of the policy we have established: Whoever fires at the State of Israel will pay a heavy price."

Katz said that Yemeni ports will be damaged and the airport in Sana'a will continue to be destroyed, as well as infrastructure used by the Houthis.

"The Houthi terrorist organization will be under naval and air blockade, as we have pledged and warned," Katz concluded. "Anyone who harms us will be harmed sevenfold."

The Houthis have launched numerous attacks with ballistic missiles and drones against Israel, escalating over the past week.

More to follow