IDF locates and destroys long-range rocket launchers in Rafah

Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) operating in southern Gaza's Rafah have successfully located and destroyed several primed rocket launchers armed with long-range projectiles, the military announced.

Troops from the 414th Combat Intelligence Collection Unit, employing drone technology, identified and demolished the launchers, which had been used in recent attacks on Israeli cities.

"These launchers were used by terrorist organizations in the Gaza Strip and launched towards Israel in recent months," the IDF stated.

In a separate operation within Rafah, IDF forces discovered another significant rocket launching site with dozens of interconnected launchers. This site, which had also been active in recent attacks, including a barrage on Beersheba last week, was similarly destroyed.

IDF spokesperson elaborated on the operations: "Locating charged launchers in Mizrah Rafah; fighters of the Shaked Battalion continue raids targeting the area."

The IDF highlighted the role of the 401st brigade combat team under the 162nd division in leading the raid in East Rafah.

IDF Spokesperson

Female fighters from Unit 414, operating under the 401 Military Command, played a crucial role by flying drones that pinpointed the launchers loaded and ready to fire long-range rockets into Israel. These launchers were then neutralized.

"The launch infrastructure in Rafah was central and branched, containing dozens of launch canes connected to rockets ready for launch," the IDF explained.

"This infrastructure had been active in firing rockets at Israel in recent months and has now been destroyed."