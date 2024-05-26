Dozens of rocket components provide further proof of Hamas using civilian infrastructure for terrorist use, the military said

The Israel Defense Forces said the 98th Division discovered dozens of components needed to launch rockets in a warehouse within a school complex in Jabaliya, the northern Gaza Strip, according to a press release Sunday.

Using military intelligence, the 460th Brigade raided a school complex in Jabaliya and located a military warehouse where the rocket parts were found, providing further proof of Hamas using civilian infrastructure for terrorist use, the military said.

Meanwhile in Rafah, the Nachal, Givati, and 401st brigades killed terrorists who tried killing Israeli soldiers and located several tunnel shafts. Assault rifles, RPGs, grenades, and other explosives were found.

IDF Spokesperson's Unit

The 99th Division is likewise continuing to operate in the center of Gaza, eliminating several terrorists.

Fighter jets and various aircraft attacked and destroyed more than 50 terrorist targets throughout the Gaza Strip over the past day.

Among the targets that were attacked were military buildings, IDF sites and warehouses, rocket launchers, observation posts, terrorist squads and other military infrastructure.

Two rocket launchers were attacked in the Rafah area, aimed at the Kerem Shalom area.