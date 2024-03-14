IDF Maglan unit eliminates Hamas terrorists in Khan Yunis

In the ongoing conflict in the Hamed neighborhood of Khan Yunis, the IDF's Maglan unit has been actively involved in combat operations against entrenched Hamas terrorists, according to a statement from the IDF Spokesperson.

Tasked with eliminating threats and securing the area, these soldiers have faced significant challenges in navigating the densely populated urban environment.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1768307373137854794 This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

During a recent operation targeting a building suspected of harboring militants, the Magellan unit encountered resistance from a fortified squad barricaded on the fifth floor.

The IDF fighters launched an assault, engaging the militants on the fourth floor. In the face of RPG fire, the unit utilized precision weapons, including 'Maoz' drones, to neutralize the threat posed by the terrorists.

IDF Spokesperson

In a coordinated effort, the IDF employed air support to strike the building, effectively eliminating the hostile presence within.

While the operation achieved its objective, it also resulted in casualties among the IDF ranks, with two soldiers sustaining serious injuries during the intense firefight.