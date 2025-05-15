WATCH: IDF Medical Corps – saving lives under enemy fire in combat zones

The Israel Defense Forces Medical Corps' "casualty evacuation times during the war are the fastest in the world," a statement on Thursday said, "operating shoulder to shoulder with the combat forces, risking their lives in the process."

It takes, on average, one to four minutes for a senior medical practitioner to reach a wounded soldier on the battlefield. Some 300 blood transfusions were given in combat areas.

In the Gaza Strip, it takes 51 minutes on average for a wounded soldier to arrive at the hospital by helicopter, from the moment he or she is injured. By ground evacuation, this take 61 minutes. About 7,400 wounded soldiers have been treated so far in the war.

The quick response is due to the adaption on the field and close coordination with the Israeli Air Force and ground troops, as the medical teams operate under the Technological and Logistics Directorate.

More than 1,000 mental health officers have also been active since October 7, 2023, when the Hamas terrorist rampage plunged Israel into war. These professionals conducted sessions even inside Gaza and Lebanon to help combat soldier deal with their experiences.