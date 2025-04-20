IDF: Mistakes led to opening fire on Gazan ambulances, officer dismissed

The Israeli army has concluded its investigation into the tragic incident that occurred on the night of March 23, 2025 in Khan Yunis, in the south of the Gaza Strip, where Red Crescent rescue teams were targeted by Israeli gunfire, according to a press release by the Israel Defense Forces on Sunday.

The findings highlight a series of misjudgments and errors in judgement on the part of the IDF that led to this tragedy. According to the final report, the incident began when a force from the Golani Infantry Brigade's Reconnaissance unit, engaged in anti-terrorist operations, spotted and neutralized what they identified as a Hamas vehicle. About an hour later, the same unit opened fire on vehicles "approaching rapidly and stopping near the troops, with passengers quickly disembarking."

It was only after the shots were fired that they realized it was actually a fire truck and ambulances.

"Poor night visibility" is cited as a determining factor that led to this fatal mistake. The investigation specifies that "the deputy commander did not initially recognize the vehicles as ambulances. Only later, after approaching the vehicles and scanning them, was it discovered that these were indeed rescue teams."

In a third incident that occurred fifteen minutes later, Israeli forces also fired upon a UN vehicle. The report characterizes this act as "due to operational errors in breach of regulations."

These events strongly contrast with the initial report which portrayed the operation as a successful anti-terrorist action. The army now asserts that out of "fifteen Palestinians [who] were killed, six of whom were identified in a retrospective examination as Hamas terrorists." However, the IDF stressed that there was no evidence of point-blank execution of ambulance workers.

"The forces also apprehended two pedestrians who raised suspicion, and released them subsequently," the investigation found. "This indicates that the troops did not engage in indiscriminate fire but remained alert to respond to real threats identified by them."

The investigation also reveals serious shortcomings in the military's conduct after the ncident. The damaged vehicles were "crushed" on the spot, a decision that the military now acknowledges as "wrong." Moreover, the first report submitted by the Reconnaissance Battalion's deputy commander turned out to be "incomplete and inaccurate."

In light of these conclusions, Chief of Staff Eyal Zamir has ordered sanctions: the commander of the 14th Brigade, a reserve unit, will receive a disciplinary note in his personal file, while the deputy commander of the Golani Reconnaissance unit will be relieved of his duties.

The investigation stressed that the dismissed commander is a "highly respected officer, whose military service and personal story reflect a spirit of combat, volunteerism, and great dedication."

The conclusions of this investigation, which highlight severe failures in the chain of command and non-compliance with identification procedures, have been forwarded to the military prosecutor's office for further review.

"The IDF regrets the harm caused to uninvolved civilians," the IDF said. "The examination process also serves as part of an ongoing effort to learn from operational incidents and reduce the likelihood of similar occurrences in the future. Existing protocols have been clarified and reinforced - emphasizing the need for heightened caution when operating near rescue forces and medical personnel, even in high-intensity combat zones."