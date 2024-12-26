The Israel Defense Forces stated that terrorists had been targeted in an attack on the Zeitoun neighborhood of the central Gaza Strip.

Palestinian sources, however, said that 10 people were killed, including five journalists.

Israeli authorities said that a senior Hamas engineering unit commander, Muhammad Jamil Salman Basous, was targeted, along with Muhammad Kamal Muhammad al-Haj, a Nukhba company commander in the Zeitoun Battalion.

Basous supplied explosives to terrorists and stored explosives in his houme, while al-Haj perpetrated sniper attacks against Israeli forces.

Both Basous and his brother, Muhammad Jamil Salman Basous, were eliminated in the strike.

The Israeli army said that, "Prior to the strike, numerous steps were taken to mitigate the risk of harming civilians, including the use of precise munitions, aerial surveillance, and additional intelligence. The IDF will continue to operate against Hamas in defense of the citizens of Israel."