IDF neutralizes explosives discovered in Gaza school used by Hamas

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) has reported a significant operation in the central Gaza Strip, where troops raided a school believed to be utilized by gunmen associated with Hamas and other terror groups.

According to the IDF's statement, the raid, conducted as part of an ongoing pinpoint operation against terrorist entities on the outskirts of Nuseirat, targeted the Martyr Ibrahim al-Maqadma School, situated just northeast of Nuseirat.

Troops belonging to the Nahal Brigade uncovered and neutralized several heavy primed explosives concealed within the school's classrooms and courtyard.

In addition to neutralizing the explosives, IDF forces also discovered an observation post at the school that had been utilized by the gunmen for surveillance purposes.

The IDF confirmed that upon their arrival at the school, the operatives responsible for hiding the explosives had already fled the scene, leaving behind equipment.

IDF Spokesperson

Despite the absence of the perpetrators, the successful neutralization of the explosives mitigated a potentially grave threat to civilian lives and infrastructure.

The discovery of explosives within a school environment underscores the tactics employed by terrorist groups in Gaza, who often exploit civilian infrastructure for nefarious purposes, endangering the lives of innocent civilians and violating international humanitarian law, the IDF said in their statement.