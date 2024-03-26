IDF officially confirms a previous strike killed Hamas deputy military chief, Marwan Issa

Israel Defense Forces (IDF) Chief Spokesperson, Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari, on Tuesday evening officially confirmed the elimination of Hamas's deputy military chief, Marwan Issa, during a targeted airstrike earlier in the month.

The senior Hamas official served as the deputy to the Izz ad-Din al-Qassam Brigades head, Mohammed Deif, and neither Hamas nor IDF were able to confirm his death until today, despite several reports of the strike's success.