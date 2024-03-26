IDF officially confirms a previous strike killed Hamas deputy military chief, Marwan Issa
Over two weeks after the strike on a location in central Gaza where the deputy of the Izz ad-Din al-Qassam Brigades was said to have been, Israel were able to confirm the kill
i24NEWS
1 min read
Israel Defense Forces (IDF) Chief Spokesperson, Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari, on Tuesday evening officially confirmed the elimination of Hamas's deputy military chief, Marwan Issa, during a targeted airstrike earlier in the month.
The senior Hamas official served as the deputy to the Izz ad-Din al-Qassam Brigades head, Mohammed Deif, and neither Hamas nor IDF were able to confirm his death until today, despite several reports of the strike's success.
