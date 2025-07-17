IDF opens probe after tank strikes Gaza's only Catholic church by accident

Recommended -

The Israel Defense Forces said on Thursday that it was aware of reports that the Gaza Strip's only Catholic church, the Holy Family Church, was attacked by a tank, and that an investigation had been launched.

"The IDF makes every feasible effort to mitigate harm to civilians and civilian structures, including religious sites, and regrets any damage caused to them," a statement said.

Cardinal Pierbattista Pizzaballa, the patriarch of Jerusalem, said that "What we know for sure is that a tank, the IDF says by mistake, but we are not sure about this, they hit the Church directly, the Church of the Holy Family, the Latin Church."

Four people are seriously wounded, he said, with two in "dramatic condition" whose "lives are in serious danger."

Parish priest Father Gabriel Romanelli was among those less seriously hurt, he said, but added that the church does not "have complete information about what has happened in Gaza today because the communication in Gaza is not that simple."

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni said that "the attacks against the civilian population that Israel has been carrying out for months are unacceptable. No military action can justify such an attitude."

"Israel expresses deep sorrow over the damage to the Holy Family Church in Gaza City and over any civilian casualty," Israel's Foreign Ministry said on X. "The IDF is examining this incident, the circumstances of which are still unclear, and the results of the investigation will be published transparently. Israel never targets churches or religious sites and regrets any harm to a religious site or to uninvolved civilians."

Before his death earlier this year, Pope Francis would call the church every evening, cementing a bond with the parish. His successor, Pope Leo XIV, said that he was deeply saddened by the attack on the church, but made no mention of Israel.