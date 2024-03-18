Israel Defense Forces (IDF) and the Shin Bet Internal Security Agency disclosed a targeted operation at Al-Shifa Hospital in Gaza, following intelligence indicating the presence of terrorists on the compound.

The raid began at 2:30 a.m. local time, following the identification of senior Hamas officials staying in the area of ​​the hospital. i24NEWS has learned that over 80 terrorists have been arrested so far.

During the encirclement of the compound, terrorists opened fire from within the hospital toward the Israeli forces who returned fire and "hit the terrorists," according to a statement, adding that the operation has continued in the area into the morning hours.

The Israeli security forces released a joint statement on the efforts to thwart the terrorist activity, and said it had informed the health services in Gaza ahead of the operation in order to conduct it "in full coordination with the hospital's administration."

"We see that the Hamas terrorist organization is continuing its military activity inside hospitals. We are willing to provide any humanitarian aid needed. Our request is simple: an immediate end to all of the terrorist activity in the hospitals," the Israeli Coordination and Liaison Administration (CLA) head told Gaza's Health Ministry Director-General.

The communication effort was described by the IDF as occurring "over the past few days," with the two officials speaking about "the Hamas terrorist organization's activities within Al-Shifa hospital, and the necessity to thwart them, in full coordination with the hospital's administration. "

"The forces operating in the area were trained for the task and briefed in advance regarding the importance of preventing harm to civilians, patients, medical teams and medical equipment," the IDF said in a statement.

"Even during the operation, the IDF guarantees the continued operation of the hospital, and brought Arabic speakers to the area, so that they can have a dialogue with the patients staying in the hospital. IDF doctors are prepared to help those who need it," the statement described the humanitarian efforts alongside the counterterrorism operation.

After there is no longer a danger, the IDF said it will "continue the humanitarian effort and provide food, water and other supplies to the patients and civilians in the compound."