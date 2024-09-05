IDF operation in West Bank ongoing, airstrikes target 3 sites in northern town of Tubas – 6 reportedly killed | LIVE BLOG
IDF aircraft attacked three different sites where terrorists were operating in the West Bank • Sirens heard in Goren in the Western Galilee were caused by a false identification
Israel - Hamas War day 334: Sirens blared in the northern Israeli communities of Goren and Iftach early in the morning. Both were said to have been caused by false identification. This comes after more than 100 rockets were fired by Hezbollah into Israel.
To read Wednesday's updates, CLICK HERE
For more stories and in-depth analysis on the Israel-Hamas war
IDF says southern sirens earlier were caused by false identification
Boosted aid, partial Philadelphi withdrawal – new ceasefire details emerge
🚨 Rocket sirens blare in Nachal Oz, southern Israel, amid attack from Gaza
IDF says targets destroyed terrorist command center in Deir al-Balah humanitarian zone