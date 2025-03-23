IDF orders evacuation of Gazans from Tel al-Sultan in Rafah

The Israel Defense Forces issued an "urgent" and immediate evacuation warning for Palestinians in the Tel al-Sultan neighborhood in the southern Gaza Strip’s Rafah on Sunday.

"The area you are in is considered a dangerous combat zone," IDF Arabic-language spokesman Avichay Adraee said.

This comes as the military has relaunched an offensive last week against Hamas and other terrorist groups in Gaza. So far, the operation on the ground has focused on Beit Lahiya in the north, the Netzarim Corridor in the center, and the Philadelphi Corridor in the south.

On Saturday, the IDF advanced into Beit Hanoun, near Beit Lahiya, allowing civilians to evacuate as it destroys terrorist infrastructure and expands the security perimeter.