IDF orders evacuation of northern and central Gaza | LIVE BLOG

Amid escalating violence in Gaza, the Gaza Humanitarian Foundation (GHF) announced the reopening of just one aid distribution center in central Gaza on Sunday, following a complete shutdown of operations the previous day due to threats from Hamas against humanitarian workers.

The GHF, a U.S.-backed organization operating with Israeli approval, had temporarily suspended all activity after what it called credible threats to staff safety.

The center's limited reopening highlights the ongoing humanitarian crisis as civilians struggle to access food and medical aid under increasingly dangerous conditions.

Meanwhile, Israel confirmed the targeted killing of As'ad Abu Sharia, a senior commander of the Mujahideen Brigades, in an airstrike conducted by the IDF and Shin Bet.

Abu Sharia was accused of orchestrating the October 7, 2023, massacre at Kibbutz Nir Oz, where several civilians, including Shiri Bibas and her two young sons, were kidnapped and murdered. The Bibas family expressed gratitude in a public statement, calling the strike a meaningful step in their mourning process. The Mujahideen Brigades, aligned with Hamas, acknowledged his death—marking a significant blow to its leadership structure as tensions and psychological warfare, including new hostage imagery released by Hamas, continue to destabilize the region.

