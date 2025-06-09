IDF orders evacuation of northern and central Gaza | LIVE BLOG
The Israeli Army destroys explosives lab in Tulkarem, West Bank; 35 suspects arrested
Amid escalating violence in Gaza, the Gaza Humanitarian Foundation (GHF) announced the reopening of just one aid distribution center in central Gaza on Sunday, following a complete shutdown of operations the previous day due to threats from Hamas against humanitarian workers.
The GHF, a U.S.-backed organization operating with Israeli approval, had temporarily suspended all activity after what it called credible threats to staff safety.
The center's limited reopening highlights the ongoing humanitarian crisis as civilians struggle to access food and medical aid under increasingly dangerous conditions.
Meanwhile, Israel confirmed the targeted killing of As'ad Abu Sharia, a senior commander of the Mujahideen Brigades, in an airstrike conducted by the IDF and Shin Bet.
Abu Sharia was accused of orchestrating the October 7, 2023, massacre at Kibbutz Nir Oz, where several civilians, including Shiri Bibas and her two young sons, were kidnapped and murdered. The Bibas family expressed gratitude in a public statement, calling the strike a meaningful step in their mourning process. The Mujahideen Brigades, aligned with Hamas, acknowledged his death—marking a significant blow to its leadership structure as tensions and psychological warfare, including new hostage imagery released by Hamas, continue to destabilize the region.
Shas party threatens to support dissolution of Knesset: "We are disappointed in Netanyahu"
The spokesperson for the ultra-Orthodox Shas party has announced that his party will vote to dissolve the Knesset next Wednesday. "As things stand, we will vote Wednesday to dissolve the Knesset," Shas spokesman Asher Medina said in an interview with Kol Beramah radio station. "We are disappointed in Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. We expected him to act earlier, not just in the last few days," he said. The governing coalition has been in a major crisis since last week, as the Orthodox parties United Torah Judaism and Shas began threatening to leave the coalition and dissolve the Knesset if the government does not pass a bill exempting yeshiva students from military service. Last Friday, Netanyahu's office reported "significant progress" in his negotiations with the ultra-Orthodox parties regarding the draft exemption bill. However, the orthodox parties maintain their threats to bring down the government.
Hundreds gather for Boulder Jewish Festival, one week after terror attack
While the event had been planned for months, last week’s attack prompted significant increases in security
United States: Trump's decree banning entry to 12 nationalities takes effect
The executive order signed last Wednesday by US President Donald Trump, banning entry to the US for citizens of 12 countries, has come into effect. The list includes: Afghanistan, Myanmar, Chad, Congo, Equatorial Guinea, Eritrea, Haiti, Iran, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, and Yemen.
IDF orders evacuation of northern and central Gaza
Arabic-speaking IDF spokesman Col. Avichay Adraee ordered residents of the northern and central Gaza Strip to evacuate to safe areas in Gaza City. In his statement, he said: "A grave warning to all those present in the areas of Jabaliya, Jabaliya Camp, the Old City, and the neighborhoods of Al-Nahda, Al-Rawda, Al-Salam, Al-Nour, Al-Toufah, Al-Daraj, and Tel Al-Zaatar. The IDF is operating massively in the areas where you are located to destroy the capabilities of terrorist organizations. For your safety, evacuate immediately to recognized shelters in Gaza City. Any return to these combat zones poses a threat to your lives."