IDF paratrooper brigade conducts intense raids in Jabaliya

In a series of high-stakes operations, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) Paratrooper Brigade executed significant raids in Jabaliya, targeting key terrorist infrastructures and engaging in fierce combat with militants.

The brigade's actions are part of a broader campaign to dismantle the operational capabilities of terrorist organizations in the Gaza Strip.

The IDF operations focused on the old and new markets in the heart of Jabaliya, a densely populated area known for its labyrinthine alleys and bustling commercial activity.

Leading the brigade attack, the paratrooper combat team encountered heavy resistance but managed to eliminate approximately 100 terrorists in close-quarters combat.

The raids included strategic strikes on the headquarters for general security of Hamas and the northern headquarters of the Gaza-based terrorist organization GAP.

In the narrow streets and crowded markets, IDF forces faced booby-trapped houses and explosives. Despite these dangers, the paratroopers neutralized these threats and continued their advance. Documentation from the operation showed traps set by terrorists within market shops, demonstrating the perilous environment the IDF soldiers navigated.

IDF Spokesperson

A large cache of weapons was found, including sniper rifles, Kalashnikovs, ammunition, and a variety of explosives.

The IDF also seized numerous intelligence documents that could provide insights into future terrorist operations.

IDF Spokesperson

The successful elimination of approximately 100 terrorists and the seizure of substantial weapons and intelligence materials mark a significant step in the ongoing campaign to ensure the security of Israel.