IDF: Passage to northern Gaza closed until return of hostage Arbel Yehud

The Israel Defense Forces Arabic spokesperson, Colonel, Avichay Adraee, issued an urgent announcement to Gazans on Sunday that warned them not to attempt to travel north of the Netzarim Corridor to reach their homes in the northern Gaza Strip.

Despite the ceasefire agreement stipulating that Israel would allow passage of residents, Hamas was supposed to release Israeli civilian Arbel Yehud on Saturday.

The statement was issued "with the aim of preventing friction and misunderstanding in light of Hamas's breach of the ceasefire agreement," Adraee said.

All previous restrictions remain, "expecially the prohibition on approaching the Netzarim Corridor until it is announced to be open."

This restriction will remain in place until the issue of Yehud's liberated is solved between Israel and mediators.

On Saturday, Hamas released four Israelis, female soldiers who were captured from the Nachal Oz army base on October 7, 2023. Liri Albag, Karina Ariev, Naama Levi, and Daniela Gilboa returned without Agam Berger, who was captured alongside them.

The ceasefire agreement stipulates that female civilians will be released first, which includes both Arbel and Shiri Silberman-Bibas. However, statements from the Palestinian Islamic Jihad several months after Bibas's abduction, along with her children, indicate she may no longer be alive. These fears were reinforced by an IDF statement on Saturday, which said "the heavy concern for the lives of Shiri Bibas and her children does not cancel out the fact that they are civilians who should be among the first released."