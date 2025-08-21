IDF prepares humanitarian measures ahead of expanded Gaza offensive

Recommended -

As the Israeli military readies the next stage of its operations in Gaza, preparations are underway to manage the humanitarian fallout.

Military officials confirmed that discussions began this week between the Israel Defense Forces (IDF), international organizations, and medical officials in Gaza to coordinate the evacuation of civilians from the north and ensure medical care in the south.

Representatives from the Coordination and Liaison Directorate for the Territories (COGAT) told local health officials that hospitals in southern Gaza are being adapted to handle a larger influx of patients.

Agreements have been reached with humanitarian groups to boost deliveries of medical supplies, while additional field hospitals are also under consideration.

The United Nations is weighing the reopening of the European Hospital in Gaza to further expand capacity.

The new ground phase of the operation was approved Wednesday by Defense Minister Israel Katz after being presented by Chief of Staff Eyal Zamir and the IDF General Staff. The maneuver follows the earlier phase of the campaign, which saw Israel take control of roughly 75 percent of the territory.

According to security sources, the plan calls for the evacuation of Gaza City’s residents to the south, alongside the relocation of medical equipment to maintain continuity of care. “We are talking about a possible entry into Gaza City. This will require a complete evacuation,” one COGAT officer told a senior Gazan health official.

To support the operation, the IDF is preparing to mobilize 60,000 reservists beginning September 2. Military officials say the objective is to isolate Hamas operatives in Gaza City before moving in to dismantle their networks.