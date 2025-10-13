Identification of hostage bodies may take days before families notified

Following the return of living hostages from Gaza, the process of transferring the bodies of deceased captives is expected to begin later in the afternoon, according to Israeli officials.

The IDF and the Red Cross have prepared specially equipped vehicles with stretchers for the operation, which will follow a procedure similar to that of the live hostage exchanges. Before each transfer, an initial security check will be conducted to ensure there is no danger to Israeli forces.

The Chief Military Rabbi, Brig. Gen. Rabbi Eyal Karim, will lead a ceremony inside Gaza with special IDF units, during which he will recite Psalm 83 in memory of the fallen. Following the ceremony, the General Staff’s Evacuation and Rescue Unit will transport the bodies from inside the Gaza Strip to the Israeli border.

Once in Israel, soldiers’ remains will be taken to the Shura Base for identification, while civilian bodies will be examined at the Abu Kabir Forensic Institute. Officials noted that the identification process could be complex and may take several days. Families will be formally notified once final confirmations are made, followed by funeral arrangements.

Hostage bodies not recovered in this first phase will be included in a new international “mechanism list”—a framework designed to combine intelligence from Israel and, ideally, Hamas, to locate and return all remaining fallen hostages.