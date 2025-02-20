Israel - Hamas War day 503: The bodies of Kfir, Ariel, and Shiri Bibas, as well as Oded Lifshitz, who were kidnapped from Kibbutz Nir Oz and murdered in captivity, returned to Israel hands after being held in the Gaza Strip since October 7, 2023. Hamas set up a cynical ceremony to release the remains. The terror group has blamed Israel for their deaths, despite being responsible for their abduction.

Lifshitz (83) was a founding member of the kibbutz who was kidnapped from his home together with his wife Yocheved. She was released after 17 days in captivity. Shiri (33) was seen in a video recorded on the day she was captured, surrounded by terrorists while holding Ariel (5) and Kfir, who was nine months old at the time they were abducted. The children were the youngest captives. The family's father, Yarden, was kidnapped separately from them and released about three weeks ago. The Bibas family indicated it would hold out until the remains are definitively identified.

After the four are received by security forces in Gaza, they will be placed in coffins with Israeli flags. A military ceremony will be organized, which will include a reading of Psalms, an honor guard, and a roll call of IDF soldiers. From there, they will be transported in vehicles to the Institute of Forensic Medicine in Abu Kabir for identification. Since the identification process may take some time, families have been advised to wait at home until receiving an official notification. However, the institute has made arrangements to receive family members who wish to arrive.

