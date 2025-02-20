IDF receives bodies of 4 murdered hostages | LIVE BLOG
Hamas has blamed Israel for the deaths of the captives, despite being responsible for the abduction of Oded Lifshitz (83), as well as Shiri, Kfir, and Ariel Bibas – the youngest captives
Israel - Hamas War day 503: The bodies of Kfir, Ariel, and Shiri Bibas, as well as Oded Lifshitz, who were kidnapped from Kibbutz Nir Oz and murdered in captivity, returned to Israel hands after being held in the Gaza Strip since October 7, 2023. Hamas set up a cynical ceremony to release the remains. The terror group has blamed Israel for their deaths, despite being responsible for their abduction.
Lifshitz (83) was a founding member of the kibbutz who was kidnapped from his home together with his wife Yocheved. She was released after 17 days in captivity. Shiri (33) was seen in a video recorded on the day she was captured, surrounded by terrorists while holding Ariel (5) and Kfir, who was nine months old at the time they were abducted. The children were the youngest captives. The family's father, Yarden, was kidnapped separately from them and released about three weeks ago. The Bibas family indicated it would hold out until the remains are definitively identified.
After the four are received by security forces in Gaza, they will be placed in coffins with Israeli flags. A military ceremony will be organized, which will include a reading of Psalms, an honor guard, and a roll call of IDF soldiers. From there, they will be transported in vehicles to the Institute of Forensic Medicine in Abu Kabir for identification. Since the identification process may take some time, families have been advised to wait at home until receiving an official notification. However, the institute has made arrangements to receive family members who wish to arrive.
IDF confirms coffins of murdered hostages crossed into Israel
"A short while ago, IDF and ISA forces brought the coffins of the four deceased hostages over the border into Israel, and they are being taken to the National Institute of Forensic Medicine to undergo an identification procedure," the IDF said. "IDF representatives are accompanying their families at this difficult time."
Netanyahu confirms Red Cross transferred coffins to Israeli hands
"Israel has received, through the Red Cross, the coffins of four deceased abductees," the Prime Minister's Office said in a statement. "The coffins were handed over to the IDF and Shin Bet forces, inside the Gaza Strip, from where they will be transferred to Israel to the Ministry of Health's National Center for Forensic Medicine. After the identification process, an official announcement will be made to the families.
"The families of the abductees have been informed and our hearts go out to them at this difficult time. The public is asked to respect the families' privacy and refrain from spreading rumors and information that is not official and well-founded. We will continue to update with reliable information as needed."
🔴 Bodies of Israeli victims received by IDF from Red Cross
Cynical Hamas ceremony blames Israel for death of murdered hostages
During the ceremony in the Gaza Strip to transfer the bodies of murdered Israelis to the Red Cross, Hamas played video clips of the deceased and blamed Israeli air strikes for their deaths – despite the terror group kidnapping them from their homes in Kibbutz Nir Oz.
"The war criminal Netanyahu & his Nazi army killed them with missiles from Zionist warplanes," Hamas claimed. The words were written next to a picture of the Israeli prime minister with fangs dripping blood, with portraits of the alleged four victims underneath.
Four black coffins where set up on a stage as the Hamas ceremony was held.
The Red Cross put up white screens to protect the dignity of the victims before it continued to transfer them to Israeli hands.
Bodies of murdered hostages transferred to Red Cross in Gaza
IDF attacks drone in Gaza after it crossed from Israel
The Israel Defense Forces struck a drone that had entered the Gaza Strip from Israeli territory, as well as suspects who arrive on the scene to gather it.
Red Cross arrives in Khan Yunis ahead of ceremony to transfer bodies of captives