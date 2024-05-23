IDF probing report of soldier throwing Quran into fire in Gaza

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) are conducting an investigation into a video showing an IDF soldier in Gaza throwing a Quran into a fire.

The footage, which has circulated on Arab networks, has sparked widespread condemnation.

In response to the incident, an IDF spokesperson stated, "The soldier's behavior in the video does not align with the values of the IDF. The IDF respects all religions and condemns such behavior unequivocally."

The IDF has launched an investigation led by the Military Police. The findings from this investigation will be reviewed by the Military Prosecutor's Office to determine appropriate actions.

This incident comes amid heightened scrutiny of IDF conduct in Gaza. The IDF has previously warned soldiers against posting videos unrelated to their operational duties.

Prior incidents, including videos of soldiers beating or stripping Hamas prisoners, graffiti on Gazan buildings, and taking civilian property, have been cited by international bodies discussing allegations of Israeli war crimes.