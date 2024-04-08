IDF Rafah operation will only begin after talks with U.S. - report

Discussions between Israeli and American officials regarding a potential Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) offensive in Rafah, a town in the southern Gaza Strip, are ongoing.

According to sources cited by Israeli public broadcaster Kan, no action is planned until talks with American counterparts are concluded. The prospective operation in Rafah is intricately tied to the resolution of a hostage agreement.

Israeli delegates, likely including Strategic Affairs Minister Ron Dermer and National Security Council head Tzachi Hanegbi, are anticipated to participate in discussions. However, their departure may be delayed until the following week. This delay could hinge on the outcome of negotiations and developments in the ongoing talks with American and Qatari officials.

During recent engagements, Shin Bet chief Ronen Bar and Mossad counterpart David Barnea met with CIA Director William Burns and the Prime Minister of Qatar. American involvement has been characterized as influential, with diplomatic sources indicating that U.S. pressure could play a pivotal role in facilitating an agreement accepted by all parties.

Last week, U.S. National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan conveyed to Israeli counterparts that while the United States would not veto an Israeli ground offensive in Rafah, certain humanitarian conditions must be met beforehand.