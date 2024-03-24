IDF raids drone manufacturing laboratory in central Gaza

Israel Defense Forces (IDF) released a statement on Sunday morning, updating on its progress in an ongoing operation at the Al-Shifa Hospital compound, as well as its finding of a drone manufacturing laboratory in central Gaza.

“The 401st Brigade Combat Team and the 13th Fleet under the command of the 162nd Division are fighting in the [Shifa] area while avoiding harm to civilians, patients, medical teams and medical equipment,” the IDF said in a daily briefing.

“The fighters arrested about 480 people who were verified as terrorists associated with the terrorist organizations Hamas and Islamic Jihad,” the Israeli military updated on the surrendering and arrest of hundreds during renewed fighting at Shifa, as part of a counterterrorism operation.

“Also, the forces located weapons and terrorist infrastructure in the area of ​​the hospital,” the statement added.

IDF Spokesperson

In addition to the operation at Shifa, the IDF’s Nahal Brigade also located and raided a drone manufacturing laboratory which served various factions in Gaza, as well as encountering terrorists outside the building and eliminating them.

The statement also confirmed IDF jets struck 65 targets across the Gaza Strip, in coordination and in support of ground forces. Among the targets were attack tunnels, military buildings with the armed terrorists and other military infrastructure.