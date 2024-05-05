The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) and the Shin Bet security agency announced on Sunday that it had conducted a strike on the command and control center belonging to the Hamas terrorist organization located within the UNRWA (United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees) compound in the central region of the Gaza Strip.

The IDF spokesperson stated that the strike was a response to recent terrorist activities directed towards IDF forces and humanitarian aid efforts.

The command center served as a hub for orchestrating several terrorist operations against IDF forces in the central corridor of Gaza in recent weeks.

Led by the Gaza Division and with intelligence guidance from the IDF and the Shin Bet, the operation was meticulously planned to minimize collateral damage. Precise weaponry was employed to target the Hamas infrastructure while avoiding harm to civilians and non-combatants.

Israel Defense Forces

The targeted headquarters facilitated the transfer of weapons and supplies to Hamas operatives, including through underground tunnels.

The IDF spokesperson emphasized that Hamas consistently exploits international institutions and civilian populations as human shields for its terrorist activities against Israel.