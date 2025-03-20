IDF re-enters Gaza in limited ground operation

The Israel Defense Forces said on Wednesday that troops had re-entered the Gaza Strip as part of the ongoing operations, focusing on limited incursions into the central and southern part of the territory.

The military said that the goal was to expand the security zone and divide northern Gaza from the southern part. The Golani Infantry Brigade has been deployed to the Southern Command in preparations for any further operations.

This comes amid the ongoing airstrikes against terrorists, including rocket-launching areas and terrorist infrastructure. The Daraj Tuffah battalion of the Hamas terrorist organization was targeted after it had planned attacks on Israeli civilians and soldiers.

Several senior Hamas commanders have been killed since the army restarted operations, including both military and governmental officials.

These include the terrorist Yasser Muhammad Harb Musa, who was was responsible for security affairs in Hamas' political bureau, promoting and directing terrorist activities against Israel. Muhammad Al-Jamasi, the head of the Hamas Emergency Committee, was eliminated as well.