IDF recovered 'partial remains' of Israeli hostage Manny Godard, murdered by PIJ on October 7

Israeli forces located and returned from Rafah remains linked to Israeli hostage Manny Godard, who was kidnapped and killed by PIJ on October 7, the IDF and Shin Bet confirm. Despite the return of the partial remains, Godard’s body is still being held in the Gaza Strip.

After an identification process conducted by the National Institute of Forensic Medicine and the Israel Police, IDF representatives informed the Goddard family.

The IDF continues to make efforts to locate and fully recover his body.