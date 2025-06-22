IDF recovers bodies of three abducted Israelis from Gaza in overnight op.

Recommended -

In a joint overnight operation, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) and Shin Bet recovered the bodies of three Israeli hostages—Ofra Kedar, Yonatan Samrano, and Staff Sergeant Shai Levinson—from the Gaza Strip, the military announced on Sunday.

The operation, led by the Southern Command and the Gaza Division, was made possible through precise intelligence provided by Shin Bet, the Kidnapped and Missing Command, and the IDF Intelligence Directorate.

All three had been kidnapped and murdered by Hamas terrorists during the October 7, 2023, massacre.

Ofra Kedar, 71, was abducted from her home in Kibbutz Be'eri alongside her husband, Shmuel Kedar, who was also murdered that day. A mother of three, Ofra was remembered by her community as a pillar of strength and warmth.

Yonatan Samrano, 21, was kidnapped and killed after fleeing the Nova music festival. According to Israeli authorities, his abduction involved Hamas operatives, including one affiliated with the UN agency UNRWA.

Staff Sergeant Shai Levinson, 19, served as a tank commander in the IDF's elite Oz Brigade. He was killed in battle on the morning of October 7 and his body was taken by Hamas terrorists during the fighting.

After their remains were recovered, an identification process was conducted by the Israel Police and the Military Rabbinate. Notifications were delivered to the families and the Be'eri community.

In a statement, the IDF expressed its deep sorrow and solidarity with the grieving families: “The IDF shares in the grief of the families and will continue to operate to bring all hostages home.”