IDF reduces troops in eastern Rafah; Givati Brigade withdraws

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) have reduced the number of troops deployed in eastern Rafah, with the Givati Brigade withdrawing from the Gaza Strip overnight after a three-week operation.

This redeployment, reported by Ynet, is part of a strategic plan to allow the troops to return later, refreshed and ready for further action after weeks of intense combat.

Four combat teams from the 162nd Division will remain in the area.

The withdrawal of the Givati Brigade coincides with reports indicating that Israel will permit the reopening of the Rafah Crossing by the Egyptian army. This decision aims to facilitate the entry of additional humanitarian aid into Gaza.

As a result, Israeli forces are being removed from the vicinity of the crossing to support this humanitarian effort.

IDF

This military adjustment follows a ruling by the International Court of Justice (ICJ) in The Hague, which on Friday ordered Israel to "immediately halt its military offensive, and any other action in the Rafah Governorate, which may inflict on the Palestinian group in Gaza conditions of life that could bring about its physical destruction in whole or in part."

(AP Photo/Patrick Post)

The ICJ's decision has sparked debate among legal scholars regarding the precise implications of the order.

Despite the ruling, Israel has maintained its stance on the necessity of military operations for national security, arguing that its actions are within the bounds of self-defense.