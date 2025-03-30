IDF probe into October 7 attack on Erez crossing reveals army incompetence

The Israel Defense Forces released its conclusions on sunday after investigating the October 7 battle at the Erez crossing, with some damning findings including the fact that one of the commanders from the communications liaison unit based there was nowhere to be found during the assault. Later, he was promoted.

The investigation revealed that the combat force assigned to the base, which included the regional communications liaison unit, was insufficient, even against a lesser attack. Nine soldiers were killed and three were taken alive in the fighting, one of whom remains alive in captivity. In the first phase, according to the probe, about 20 Nukhba terrorists infiltrated the camp, perpetrating murders, kidnappings, looting, and other cruel acts. At a later stage, about 100 additional terrorists infiltrated, some of them from the Palestinian Islamic Jihad and some without organizational affiliation, committing acts of looting.

Firstly, the investigation revealed that security forces operating in the camp were unable to transition from defending the post to launching an assault on the terrorists. The findings stated that the soldiers had an opportunity to attack and stun the enemy, resulting in a different outcome, if the force had been arranged differently.

The battalion's designated reserve force was also on base during the attack, meaning there was a surplus of soldiers to perform the military tasks needed to safeguard the base.

The main gate was overrun in the early stage of the attack, with a quick and unopposed penetration following. The soldiers on base had about half an hour from the moment the terrorists were identified on the roof of the crossing's terminal until they managed to penetrate the base. During this time, the commanders did not organize and mobilize all the troops.

There was a lack of unified command and control to coordinate and synchronize the various forces there. Officers in command reached out to only some of the soldiers, and that by telephone. There was no procedure to ensure every soldier had been accounted for. As a result, many of the soldiers in their posts acted on their own accord.

The military installation next to the crossing was structured as a multi-unit camp and not as a proper base, despite its proximity to the border fence, and therefore was insufficient to operate for defense, combat, and housing soldiers. Placing the base in this area, including a large administrative unit such as the communications liaison for the Gaza area, was an inherently flawed operational plan that compromised the ability of the soldires to defend and absorb attacks.

The soldiers were also unaware that mortar and rocket fire could be a telltale sign of an impending enemy attack.

No artillery force was placed in the area that could have responded and assisted the forces during the attack. One of the combat soldiers on base was even without a weapon.

One positive point noted in the investigation was the battalion commander's decision to send forces to fight in the neighboring communities and protect residents.