IDF releases initial findings on Nasser Hospital strike in Khan Yunis

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) have released the initial findings of an inquiry into Monday’s strike on a camera at the Nasser Hospital in Khan Yunis, which the military says was used by Hamas to monitor Israeli troop movements.

According to the IDF, Golani Brigade forces operating in the area to dismantle terrorist infrastructure identified the camera as part of Hamas’ intelligence network. The military said the camera was being used to direct terrorist activities against IDF troops. Intelligence reportedly confirmed Hamas’ use of the Nasser Hospital for militant operations since the start of the conflict.

The strike aimed to neutralize the threat posed by the camera, and the IDF said the troops acted with that objective in mind. The initial inquiry was presented on Tuesday to the Chief of the General Staff, Lt. Gen. Eyal Zamir, by Southern Command Commander Maj. Gen. Yaniv Asor, who emphasized that the inquiry is ongoing.

The IDF noted that six of those killed in the strike were identified as terrorists, including one who had participated in the October 7 infiltration into Israeli territory. At the same time, the Chief of the General Staff expressed regret for any harm to civilians.

Lt. Gen. Zamir has instructed a more detailed examination of the strike, including the authorization process, ammunition used, timing, and field-level decision-making. He stressed that IDF operations are aimed exclusively at military targets.

“The enemy conducts extensive visual-intelligence gathering while exploiting sensitive civilian sites, such as hospitals, to carry out terrorist activity against our forces,” the IDF said.

There has been widespread condemnation of Israel after the strike, most recently from the European Union.

In a statement, the European External Action Service called the strike “totally unacceptable” and stressed that “under international law, civilians and journalists must be protected.” Brussels urged Israel to uphold humanitarian law and conduct a “thorough” investigation, while noting Israel’s stated commitment to doing so. “There have been too many victims in this conflict,” the EU insisted, highlighting the urgent need to protect noncombatants amid ongoing hostilities.