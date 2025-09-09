IDF releases name of fourth soldier who fell in Gaza | LIVE BLOG
The IDF ordered all residents of Gaza City to evacuate ahead of second phase of Operation Gideon's Chariots • Lebanese media reported an Israeli drone struck a vehicle in the Mount Lebanon region
Day 703 of the Israel-Hamas war
The international flotilla headed for Gaza claimed to be struck by a drone at a Tunisian port; local authorities have denied the strike. Read more
IDF orders all residents of Gaza City to evacuate ahead of second phase of Operation Gideon's Chariots
Ahead of the impending operation, the IDF dropped leaflets over the city, saying, "The IDF is determined to defeat Hamas and will operate in the Gaza City area with great force -- for your safety, evacuate immediately via the Al-Rashid Highway to the humanitarian zone in Mawasi. Remaining in the area is very dangerous."
IDF releases name of fourth soldier who fell in Gaza on Monday
Lieutenant Matan Abramovitz, aged 21, from Ganei Tikva, an officer in the Armored Corps 52nd Battalion, 401st Brigade, fell during combat in the northern Gaza Strip. Read more