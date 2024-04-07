IDF releases names of 4 fallen soldiers, raising death toll of Gaza ground operation to 260

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) announced on Sunday morning the names of four fallen soldiers, raising the death toll of the Gaza ground operation to 260.

An IDF commando school had been operating in the north of Khan Yunis, patrolling with a tank unit which joined them to expand the security perimeter when terrorists came out from a tunnel which was in a destroyed house and fired an anti-tank missile at the soldiers. The hit caused the killing of three fighters on the spot and another one who was seriously injured later died of his wounds.

Captain Ido Baruch, 21-years-old, from Tel Mond, was a team commander at the commando school, having served in the Egoz unit of the commando formation, and fell in battle in the south of the Gaza Strip.

Sergeant Amitai Even Shoshan, 20-years-old, from Azriel, was a fighter who was in training at the commando school, the commando formation, and fell in battle in the south of the Gaza Strip. He was promoted from the rank of corporal after his death.

Sergeant Reef Harush, 20-years-old, from Kibbutz Ramat David, was a fighter who was in training at the commando school, the commando formation, and fell in battle in the south of the Gaza Strip. He was promoted from the rank of corporal.

Sergeant Ilai Zair, 20-years-old, from Kedar, was a fighter who was in training at the commando school, the commando formation, and fell in battle in the south of the Gaza Strip. He was promoted from the rank of corporal.

