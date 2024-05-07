IDF releases names of two fallen reservist soldiers from drone strike in Metula

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) confirmed on Tuesday the deaths of two soldiers in a Hezbollah drone strike in the northern part of the country.

The two who died were reservist soldiers.

Master sergeant (res.) Nahman Natan Hertz , 31, hailing from Elazar, and Master sergeant (res.) Dan Kamkagi 31, from Kfar Oranim, both fighters in patrol battalion 6551, fell during an operational activity.

The IDF also reported that another soldier was wounded in the attack.