IDF releases October 7 investigation into Kibbutz Mefalsim battle

The Israeli army released on Tuesday the investigation into the battles that took place on October 7, 2023, at Kibbutz Mefalsim and sites nearby.

The investigation team established that the IDF "failed in its mission to defend Mefalsim and its surroundings." However, it was determined that "the activity of the ground and air forces, in collaboration with the security official and guard team, is to be commended for halting terrorist attacks." The investigation was conducted under the direction of Brigadier General Arik Moyal, revealing that over 200 terrorists infiltrated the area in three main waves. They carried out a massacre, kidnappings, lootings, and other atrocious crimes. In the first wave, about 100 terrorists infiltrated, in the second wave about 50, and in the third wave about 150 terrorists infiltrated. About 30 managed to enter the kibbutz.

The communty's security forces fought to save many lives and prevented the abduction of civilians to the Gaza Strip. In the defensive battles, thirteen fell, including six IDF soldiers, one Shin Bet fighter, and six border police fighters. Other fighters and civilians were injured. Sergeant Ziv Dado, from the 51st Battalion of the Golani Brigade, fell on the Sha'ar HaNegev road, with his body abducted to Gaza and returned for burial in December 2023.

The investigation does not include the heroic fights that took place along Road 232 and in the shelters deployed along it, where 77 civilians were murdered. The details of these events will be presented in a separate investigation that will be published later.

Abed Rahim Kativ / Flash 90

Initial situation

The day before the October 7 attack, the 13th Battalion of the Golani Brigade was operating in the sector. The investigation reveals that forces from one of the companies carried out a dawn watch and deployed as required in the "Black Arrow" monument, in accordance with orders and the assessment of the situation known at the time. The Black Arrow commemorates an operation against Egypt in the 1950s. With the outbreak of war a year and a half ago, Hamas terrorists penetrated by paragliders, vehicles and on foot. Within a few minutes, the battalion found itself outnumbered in the face of a well-organized attack.

Sha'ar HaNegev Crossroad

At 6:30 am, a force of about 30 terrorists from Hamas's elite Nukhba unit entered from Gaza and began advancing towards Mefalsim. Simultaneously, about 50 terrorists attacked the Sha'ar HaNegev Crossroads and the "Black Arrow" area. After about 40 minutes, the terrorists positioned themselves around the railway bridge to fire at vehicles passing on the road. These shots injured and killed some of the vehicle occupants.

An additional force of about 80 terrorists entered the area at around 7:30 am. Some of them ambushed vehicles on the road bend, particularly firing on a border police vehicle and injuring a fighter. After about 40 minutes, a fighter plane activated by the Gaza division attacked the terrorists at the intersection.

A border police force arrived at 8:17 am to an intersection nearby, fighting several terrorists until control of the area was established. During the fight, six fighters fell. At 8:30 am, a force from Givati's Tzabar arrived at the intersection and took responsibility for its security.

Mefalsim Kibbutz

During the night, the residents had organized a camping trip in an olive grove. With the onset of the attack at 6:40 am, the security officer of the kibbutz began evacuations. As he returned home a quarter of an hour later, after completing the evacuation, a suspicious figure shot at him near the kibbutz gate. Following these shots, he alerted the guard team.

A firefight began at 7:10 am at the kibbutz gate, led by five members of the community's security team. At the same time, an attempt to infiltrate terrorists through a back door took place. Two fighters who were in the kibbutz during their time off were injured in a skirmish.

Approximately 30 terrorists entered at 8:00 am through the main gate. They entered the foreign workers' compound and abducted 12 of them on a tractor.

At 9:25 am, the security force managed to stop a group of 12 terrorists who were trying to enter the kibbutz from the south. In parallel, a border police and Shin Bet force arriving in the locality fought the terrorists at the entrance of the kibbutz and rescued the foreign workers who had been kidnapped.

A border police force began searching in the kibbutz area and along Route 232 at 10:00 am. In their action, they cleared the ground and rescued civilians who had escaped from the Nova party.

From the afternoon and into the evening hours, the autonomous evacuation of the kibbutz residents began. The forces searched the kibbutz until 02:00 am the following night.

'Black Arrow' monument

With the infiltration of terrorists, a mixed IDF combat team moved to a dominant position to observe 06:29 am. The fighters identified about 10 pick-ups and five motorcycles. They shot at them, without successfully hitting them. A few minutes later, they were called to advance towards the kibbutzim Nahal Oz and Kfar Aza.

At 6:45 am, terrorists infiltrated through the Black Arrow monument towards Sderot and Mefalsim and set up ambushes on Route 232.

An elite Maglan force arrived at 9:45 am, along with a combat engineering force, and began a search along Route 232, eliminating terrorists who were hiding.

At 10:30 am, terrorists opened fire at the Mefalsim bend on a border police force that was heading from the kibbutz to the Re'im area. A Maglan force arrived on the scene and shots were also fired at it. A company commander from the 931st Battalion, who had arrived from the West Bank with a Tigris armored vehicle, stood between the terrorists and Israeli forces, opening fire. About 10 terrorists were eliminated by the IDF. The commander, Major Tal Grushka, was injured and later died from his wounds.

From 10:44 am, Gideon unit forces, border police, Maglan, 931, and Yahalom arrived in the monument area, fighting and hitting numerous terrorists.

Dozens of terrorists mounted on about 10 vehicles arrived at the monument from the direction of the fence at around 11:20 am. Air force planes carried out air strikes and provided extensive fire support. The strikes stopped the advance of the terrorists. The fighters on the ground established a defense at the entrance of the monument and continued to fight.

During the following three days, IDF fighters, border police, and Shin Bet continued to search the terrain and encounter terrorists. The last confrontation in this area took place on October 10 at around 5:00 pm.

Main findings of the survey

The IDF failed in its mission to protect the Mefalsim kibbutz and the residents moving in the area.

The determined action of the security officer of the kibbutz with the guard team and the forces of the border police and Shin Bet prevented the terrorists' attempt to abduct 12 foreign workers from the Mefalsim kibbutz. Similarly, the activity of the IDF forces in the Black Arrow area stopped the terrorists' advance and prevented an additional attack.

The takeover of the Sha'ar HaNegev junction allowed for the movement of forces to assist in combat hotspots. The advancement of the border police towards the Mefalsim kibbutz helped to "turn the situation around." Until their arrival, the members of the guard team and the kibbutz residents acted with determination and ingenuity for about two hours and stopped the enemy attack.

The airstrikes by fighter jets and combat helicopters were effective and stopped enemy attacks.

The cleaning of the area was done meticulously, but without sufficient control of the forces' movement. Moreover, essential passages were not captured, notably the Sha'ar HaNegev junction.

The IDF was not prepared for a massive infiltration scenario like the one that occurred on October 7. The reference scenario that the forces had trained for involved isolated and sporadic infiltrations.