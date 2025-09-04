IDF releases photo of Hamas spokesman Abu Obaidah following targeted strike

Recommended -

The Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) revealed a new photograph of Hudahaifa Kahlout, also known as “Abu Obaidah,” following his targeted elimination last week.

Kahlout served as the spokesman for Hamas’ military wing and headed the organization’s propaganda apparatus.

Last Tuesday, Israeli military and intelligence units carried out a joint operation that struck Kahlout in Gaza, removing a key figure in Hamas’ operational and media hierarchy.

Documents recovered in Gaza now show Kahlout alongside senior Hamas leaders, including military wing head Mohammad Deif, Khan Yunis Brigade commander Raaf Salameh, and intelligence chief Mohammad Odeh. These images underscore his senior standing within the organization’s leadership.

https://x.com/i/web/status/1963642354973511944 This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

Kahlout, who rarely appeared without a mask, was the public face of Hamas’ propaganda and psychological warfare campaigns. During the ongoing conflict, he coordinated the dissemination of videos depicting the October 7 attacks, including footage of abducted Israeli soldiers and civilians, aiming to shape public perception within Israel.

The IDF described his elimination as part of an ongoing campaign against senior Hamas operatives, noting that it represents another significant blow to the organization’s military capabilities.