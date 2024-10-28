The Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) have publicly released recordings of radio communications and footage from soldiers' body cameras that document the military operation that led to the elimination of Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar.

This operation involved large-scale actions, including airstrikes and direct confrontations, resulting in the deaths of dozens of terrorists.

The recordings, released on Monday, feature soldiers coordinating their actions during the intense fighting.

One soldier is heard stating, “He has a grenade? I found it, neutralize it!” showcasing the urgency and high stakes of the mission. Other communications include remarks such as, “A target has been neutralized, we have identified it under cover, the neutralization is confirmed. Requesting confirmation from the shooter on the identification and the strike. There could be other individuals moving in the rubble, but this is good work on the part of the brigade.”

Throughout the operation, Israeli forces targeted various Hamas infrastructures, successfully eliminating numerous terrorist operatives. They also seized significant quantities of weapons and destroyed hundreds of facilities linked to Hamas activities. Notably, secondary explosions were observed during the demolition of several buildings, indicating the presence of weapon stockpiles.