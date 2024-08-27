Israel - Hamas War day 326: The Israel Defense Forces' spokesperson said that a suspected abduction of a female minor in the West Bank has been investigated, and no incident occurred.

US Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Charles Q. Brown said that the risk of a regional war has somewhat decreased after the cross-border fighting between Israel and Hezbollah on Sunday.

