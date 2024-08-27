First images show Israeli hostage rescued from Gaza in hospital | LIVE BLOG
Sirens blare in northern Israel as Hezbollah launches fresh barrage of rockets
Israel - Hamas War day 326: The Israel Defense Forces' spokesperson said that a suspected abduction of a female minor in the West Bank has been investigated, and no incident occurred.
US Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Charles Q. Brown said that the risk of a regional war has somewhat decreased after the cross-border fighting between Israel and Hezbollah on Sunday.
Army spokesperson says IDF 'arrived at the location thanks to accurate intelligence'; 'there are details that we cannot publish'
Soroka Hospital releases first images of Qaid Farhad Alkadi, who was rescued from Gaza
The Beer Sheba hospital said that the rescued hostage was in generally good health after conducting tests on him.
IDF: Israeli hostage rescued from Gaza terror tunnels
🚨 Sirens sound in northern Israel's Meron area, warning of incoming rockets