IDF reservist charged with insurrection for calling soldiers to disobey orders

The Israeli Military Police Investigations Department has charged a reservist soldier with several severe offenses, including insurrection, incitement to insurrection, and inappropriate insubordination, after he posted a video urging fellow soldiers to defy orders from Defense Minister Yoav Gallant and Chief of Staff Lieutenant General Herzl Halevi.

In the video, the reservist called for a rebellion against senior military leadership while standing in a building in the Gaza Strip.

He declared that reservist soldiers would not comply with any directives to hand over control to the Palestinian Authority, Hamas, Fatah, or any other Arab entity. "Prime Minister, the reservist soldiers are behind you. We will stay here until the end, until the victory," he asserted.

The soldier addressed Defense Minister Gallant directly, demanding his resignation and questioning his ability to lead.

"You cannot win a war. Resign - you cannot win the war and command us. I am informing you Mr. Gallant - if we do not go until victory, 100,000 reservist soldiers will stay on the border. We will not move from the fence," he said. The reservist further called on Israeli citizens to join them in Gaza, proclaiming allegiance only to the Prime Minister.

Ariel Hermoni/ Defense ministry

In the video, the soldier spoke in front of graffiti praising former MK Rabbi Meir Kahane, a controversial figure banned from the Knesset for his racist views against Arabs.

He vehemently criticized the Defense Minister's approach, insisting on a decisive military victory and condemning those responsible for harm against Israelis. "Our brothers were not killed or raped in vain. We want victory, a decisive outcome," he declared.

The soldier's lawyer has contested the charges, arguing that his client merely stated he would refuse any unauthorized orders from the Defense Minister that conflicted with a government decision or the Prime Minister's directives.

The lawyer also accused law enforcement of selective enforcement, noting that numerous videos of reservists announcing their intention to disobey orders have surfaced over the past year without similar repercussions.