IDF reservist killed in northern Gaza
Sergeant First Class (res.) Idan Kenan, 21, served in the Nachshon Battalion of the IDF's Kfir Brigade
1 min read
The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) on Sunday announced the death of Sergeant First Class (res.) Idan Kenan, 21, during fighting in the northern Gaza Strip.
Kenan was from the central Israeli city of Ramat Gan and worked as a mathematics tutor. He served in the Nachshon Battalion of the IDF's Kfir Brigade.
Kenan was posthumously promoted in rank to Sergeant-Major.
His death raises IDF's death toll in Gaza ground operation to 372.
