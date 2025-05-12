IDF resumes strikes in Gaza after hostage release - reports

The Israel Defense Forces reportedly resumed attacks against terrorists in the Gaza Strip shortly after released hostage Edan Alexander entered Israel on Monday.

Israeli officials told i24NEWS that the Trump administration is not preventing Israel from stepping up its fighting in Gaza, with some expressing pessimism about the possibility of securing the release of additional hostages at this stage.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu met with US President Donald Trump's envoy Steve Witkoff and Israel Ambassador Mike Huckabee, with Trump on the phone. "The deadline for Hamas to accept the Witkoff outline, which includes the release of 10 hostages in exchange for a few weeks of ceasefire, until the end of Trump's visit to the region - still exists," an Israeli official told i24NEWS.

The official added that the administration is also committed to the Witkoff outline, and is pursuing this outline with all its might. "The Americans see eye to eye with us. They understand that Hamas must be destroyed."

Israel clarified that it was only Hamas's fear of the Israeli operation that led it to release Alexander.