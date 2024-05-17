Bodies of Israeli hostages Amit Buskila, Shani Louk and Itzik Gelernter retrieved from Gaza

Israeli forces operating in the Gaza Strip retrieved the bodies of three Israeli hostages, the military spokesperson said on Friday.

The deceased are Amit Buskila, 28; Shani Louk, 22; Itzik Gelerenter, 58. All three were at the Nova music festival when Hamas terrorists stormed southern Israel on October 7, and all three were murdered on that day. Their lifeless bodies were taken to Gaza, IDF spokesman Daniel Hagari said.

Hagari added the bodies were recovered in an overnight operation carried out by the IDF and the Shin Bet.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu conveyed his condolences to the victims' families following the IDF spokesperson's announcement.

"Our hearts are broken over this immense loss. My wife Sara and I mourn with the families. Our hearts stand strong with them in this heavy moment of grief. We will bring back all of our hostages."