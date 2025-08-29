IDF retrieves from Gaza body of slain hostage Ilan Weiss, remains of another Israeli hostage

Recommended -

Israeli authorities said Friday that the body of Ilan Weiss of Kibbutz Be’eri and the remains of another unnamed hostage were retrieved from Gaza by the military and returned to Israel.

“The campaign to return the hostages continues continuously. We will not rest or be silent until we return all of our hostages home — both the living and the dead,” read a statement from the office of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

This comes as Israel is readying for a decisive offensive in Gaza City to root out Hamas.

Of the 251 hostages taken in the Hamas-led jihadist offensive on October 7, 2023, roughly 50 remain in Gaza including 20 that Israel believes to be alive.

Weiss’ wife Shiri and daughter Noga, also kidnapped on October 7, were released from captivity in November 2023.