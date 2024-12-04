IDF reveals likely cause of death of 6 hostages found in southern Gaza

The Israel Defense Forces on Wednesday released details of an investigation into the deaths of six hostages who were found dead several months ago.

In all likelihood, the investigation found, the victims were executed by terrorists during an IDF attack in the area. The bodies of the six hostage victims were found with gunshot wounds, along with six terrorists without gunshot wounds. Due to the time that passed between the deaths and the IDF operation to retrieve their bodies, it is not possible to tell for certain if the victims were killed in the IDF strike, which targeted a site believed to be underground infrastucture housing senior Hamas commanders, or if they were killed near the time of the strike. One possibility is that the bodies were shot after the IDF attack by terrorists arriving there.

The strike happened on February 14, with the bodies retrieved on August 20. Had the IDF obtained any intelligence that there were hostages held in the area, the strike would not have been carried out, the army said in a statement.

"In this long war, which began on a very difficult day, the mission of returning the kidnapped alive accompanies us at every moment," said Chief of Staff Herzi Halevi.

"We are making every effort to return them, we have many achievements behind us, but their weight is small as long as there are additional kidnapped people," he said. "The IDF is confident that the fighting helps and advances their return, but in the process we also made mistakes. We will no longer be able to return these kidnapped people alive. It is important that the families of the kidnapped people and the entire public know that thousands of soldiers and commanders are striving to succeed and not make mistakes in this important mission. Every mistake made happened out of ignorance, and we are also obliged to learn from them."