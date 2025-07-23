IDF reveals cause of Gaza church strike, vows improved protocols

Recommended -

A comprehensive Israel Defense Forces (IDF) investigation has concluded that the July 17 strike on the Holy Family Church in Gaza City was the result of an accidental weapons malfunction during military operations in the area.

The incident led to the deaths of three civilians and injured several others, along with significant structural damage to the historic Christian site.

The probe, conducted by the IDF’s Southern Command, found that operational forces in Gaza City experienced an unintentional deviation in munitions during combat activity, causing the strike on the church complex.

The military emphasized that the incident was not deliberate.

“During the operation, modifications were implemented to enhance firing precision, and following the incident, protocols for engaging targets near religious buildings, shelters, and additional sensitive locations were refined,” the IDF said in an official statement.

The IDF reiterated that it does not target religious institutions and that the military "operates to the greatest extent possible to reduce harm to civilians and civilian infrastructure, including religious establishments."

In response to the incident, and following requests from the Greek and Latin Patriarch representatives in Jerusalem, the Coordinator of Government Activities in the Territories (COGAT) facilitated the entry of humanitarian aid to the affected church. Supplies included food, medical equipment, and medication. A delegation of Christian clergy, along with representatives of the patriarchates, also visited the church in Gaza in recent days. The IDF additionally coordinated the evacuation of those injured in the incident for continued medical treatment.

Israel’s Foreign Ministry expressed sorrow over the strike, writing on social media platform X: “Israel never targets churches or religious sites and regrets any harm to a religious site or to uninvolved civilians.” The ministry confirmed that the IDF had conducted a full investigation and reiterated the commitment to transparency regarding the circumstances of the strike.