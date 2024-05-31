IDF reveals full scale of Hamas's deadly West Bank operation

Israeli security forces have eliminated 18 Hamas operatives behind the organization and implementation of terror attacks in the West Bank before and after October 7, the Shin Bet confirmed on Friday. Nine more jihadists were arrested in raids.

The agency said the cell is for the most part made up of terrorists exiled to Gaza in a 2011 prisoner deal, which saw Israel release 1,027 Palestinian convicted jihadists in exchange for captive IDF soldier Gilad Shalit.

The Shin Bet said that the attacks orchestrated by the cell included a shooting against the community of Beit El in October 2022, in which an Israeli civilian was wounded; a shooting at a gas station near Eli in June 2023, in which four Israeli civilians were murdered and two more wounded; a shooting near the community of Kedumim in July 2023, in which an IDF soldier was murdered; a shooting at a car wash in Huwara in August 2023, in which two Israeli civilians were murdered; a shooting at the Hamra junction in August 2023, in which an Israeli civilian was wounded; and a shooting near Hebron in August 2023 in which an Israeli civilian was murdered.