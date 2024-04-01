The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) has uncovered an official Hamas document that sheds light on the concealment of casualties and the shifting of blame for failed rocket launches onto Israel.

The revelation, made public by IDF spokesperson Avichai Adraee, exposes a concerted effort by Hamas to manipulate information and perpetuate a false narrative regarding casualties and rocket attacks originating from Gaza.

According to Adraee, the recovered documents, dating back to 2020 and Operation Breaking Dawn in 2022, originate from Hamas's al-Qassam Brigades and are signed by high-ranking members of the terrorist group.

These documents reveal Hamas's strategy of concealing the true cause of Gazan casualties resulting from failed rocket launches. Rather than admitting responsibility, Hamas sought to attribute these casualties to Israeli airstrikes, thereby manipulating public perception and garnering sympathy.

Moreover, the documents highlight Hamas's collaboration with other terrorist factions in Gaza, notably the al-Quds Brigades of the Palestinian Islamic Jihad (PIJ).

Hamas urged the PIJ to take ownership of failed rocket launches and hide their repercussions to maintain the image of resistance. However, Hamas neglected to prevent rocket launches near civilian residences, underscoring its disregard for the safety of Gazan citizens.

Adraee emphasized that these revelations expose the depth of Hamas's control over militant factions in Gaza, dispelling the notion of autonomous actions by "unruly factions." Instead, Hamas emerges as the orchestrator of a coordinated effort to manipulate information and perpetuate falsehoods.

The IDF spokesperson condemned Hamas's deception, stating, "These documents prove that terrorist organizations in Gaza are lying and concealing failed missile launches that resulted in the deaths of civilians in the Gaza Strip."

Adraee highlighted the tragic consequences of Hamas's tactics, noting that innocent lives were lost due to the organization's callous disregard for human safety.

Furthermore, Adraee revealed alarming statistics indicating a high rate of failed rocket launches by Hamas and PIJ during the current conflict. He underscored the need for transparency and accountability in reporting such incidents, urging the international community to recognize Hamas's deceptive practices.