IDF sapper commander killed in southern Gaza Strip

Major (res.) Moshiko Maxim Rozenwald, a company commander in the 7107 Battalion, was killed in the southern Gaza Strip, the Israeli military said on Tuesday.

Rozenwald, a 35-year-old who lived in Modi'in, was a company commander in the Combat Engineer unit attached to the Nahal Infantry Brigade.

In the incident, a building collapsed and killed him. Another soldier died as well, although his name has not yet been cleared for publication.