IDF sapper commander killed in southern Gaza Strip

Rozenwald, who lived in Modi'in, was a company commander in the Combat Engineer unit attached to the Nahal Infantry Brigade

Major (res.) Moshiko Maxim Rozenwald, who was killed in the southern Gaza Strip

Major (res.) Moshiko Maxim Rozenwald, a company commander in the 7107 Battalion, was killed in the southern Gaza Strip, the Israeli military said on Tuesday.

Rozenwald, a 35-year-old who lived in Modi'in, was a company commander in the Combat Engineer unit attached to the Nahal Infantry Brigade.

In the incident, a building collapsed and killed him. Another soldier died as well, although his name has not yet been cleared for publication.

