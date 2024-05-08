IDF says 30 Hamas terrorists killed in ongoing Rafah operation

The Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) have announced the elimination of approximately 30 Hamas terrorists in eastern Rafah as part of their ongoing operation in the southern Gaza city.

The military operation, which commenced on Monday, has seen significant advancements, according to the IDF.

The 162nd Division of the IDF has been instrumental in neutralizing these terrorists, marking a substantial blow to Hamas forces in the region, according to the IDF statement.

Prior to ground operations, Israeli fighter jets executed coordinated airstrikes, targeting approximately 100 designated locations across the area.

Furthermore, the 401st Brigade Combat Team has assumed operational control over the Rafah crossing on the Gazan side.

IDF Spokesperson

This strategic maneuver aims to suppress Hamas terror infrastructure surrounding the crossing, allowing for targeted raids on suspicious buildings from which Hamas terrorists have been firing at Israeli forces.

Presently, IDF troops are actively engaged in search and raid missions within the area, targeting locations identified as potential threats.

The military operation comes in response to ongoing rocket launches from Hamas terrorists in Rafah towards southern Israel, posing a direct threat to civilian populations.