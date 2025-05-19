IDF says 5 humanitarian aid trucks let into Gaza for 1st time since March

The Israel Defense Forces Coordinator of Government Activities in the Territories (COGAT) said that aid trucks had entered the Gaza Strip on Monday, following the recommendation of military officials.

This shipment, consisting mainly of baby food and essential products, was subjected to thorough security control, COGAT said.

"The IDF will continue to facilitate humanitarian assistance in the Gaza Strip while making every effort to ensure that the aid does not reach Hamas."

This resumption of deliveries comes after the decision of the Israeli security cabinet to again allow the transport of humanitarian aid in the face of increasing international concerns about the situation of Palestinian civilians. No aid has entered since March 1.

Alongside this announcement, protests of an unusual scale broke out in Khan Younis, in the south of Gaza. Hundreds of residents took to the streets chanting "Hamas out" to protest against the ongoing fighting and catastrophic deterioration of humanitarian conditions.

These popular protest movements occur just a few hours after the Israeli army dropped leaflets urging the local population to immediately evacuate the area. "From now on, Khan Younis is considered a dangerous combat zone. For your safety, evacuate immediately," these warnings indicated.

According to several local sources, these protests quickly spread to different neighborhoods of the city, demonstrating a growing frustration among the population.

These developments coincide with the launch of a new phase of Operation Gideon's Chariots, which includes ground maneuvers, evacuation orders, and intense bombings targeting presumed positions of armed groups.

The United Kingdom, Canada, and France released a joint statement calling for the immediate halt to fighting for increased humanitarian aid to arrive.

"We will not stand by while the Netanyahu Government pursues these egregious actions," they said. "If Israel does not cease the renewed military offensive and lift its restrictions on humanitarian aid, we will take further concrete actions in response."