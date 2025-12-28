IDF says 55th Brigade completes mission in southern Syria

The IDF says reserve troops from the 55th Brigade have completed more than three months of operational activity in southern Syria and along the Golan Heights.

Operating under the 210th Division, the brigade carried out dozens of missions aimed at strengthening security for Golan Heights residents, after more than 100 days of activity across Gaza, Lebanon, and Syria.

The IDF says the 55th Brigade will be replaced in the coming days by another reserve brigade, which will continue operations in southern Syria and the Golan Heights.