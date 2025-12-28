IDF says 55th Brigade completes mission in southern Syria

IDF: 55th Brigade completes southern Syria mission | LIVE BLOG
The IDF says reserve troops from the 55th Brigade have completed more than three months of operational activity in southern Syria and along the Golan Heights.
Operating under the 210th Division, the brigade carried out dozens of missions aimed at strengthening security for Golan Heights residents, after more than 100 days of activity across Gaza, Lebanon, and Syria.
The IDF says the 55th Brigade will be replaced in the coming days by another reserve brigade, which will continue operations in southern Syria and the Golan Heights.
Russia launches three Iranian satellites into space's orbit
Russia successfully launched a Soyuz-2 rocket from the Vostochny Cosmodrome, carrying three Iranian satellites — Kowsar-1.5, Paya and Zafar-2.
Tehran claims that these devices are intended for scientific and civilian uses.
This launch illustrates the strengthening space cooperation between Moscow and Iran.
In recent months, several Iranian objects have already been put into orbit by Russia.
Authorities rescue two Israelis found in Area A near Tulkarm under influence of alcohol
Two Israelis rescued near Tulkarm by Civil Administration officers after being found in a dangerous area under the influence of alcohol. They were handed over to IDF forces for safety; the case is now with Israel Police
Syria condemns Israel's recognition of Somaliland
The Syrian Ministry of Foreign Affairs issued a statement condemning Israel's recognition of Somaliland. According to Syria, this constitutes "a flagrant violation of international law and the UN Charter, as well as a direct attack on the sovereignty, national unity, and territorial integrity of Somalia."
