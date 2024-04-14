IDF says 99 percent of Iranian attack intercepted | LIVE UPDATES
Israel Defense Forces responds to the launch of over 300 drones and range of missiles by Iran, most of which were intercepted before entering Israeli territory
Iran launched over 300 drones and a range of missiles, most of which were intercepted before reaching Israeli territory by the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) and allied forces in the region. U.S. President Joe Biden reportedly informed Jerusalem that Washington would not participate in any offensive operations against Tehran.
To catch up on the full events of the war from Saturday, CLICK HERE.
Read more in-depth updates on the Israel-Hamas war.
Herzog praises IDF and U.S.-led coalition following Iranian attack on Israel
U.S. embassy in Israel tells employees to 'shelter in place until further notice'
Israeli airspace is opened after 7 hours, airport open for arrivals and departures
Israeli Defense Minister: World saw the true face of Iran and also the power of a coalition in 'unparalleled' thwarting of attack
U.S. condemns Iran's attack on Israel, Blinken repeats
IDF spokesperson confirms Iranian ballistic missiles hit army base, only causing 'minor damage'
Mossad: Hamas has rejected latest ceasefire-hostage deal proposal
IDF confirms striking Hezbollah position with Radwan Forces in south Lebanon